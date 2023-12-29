Maharashtra's Honey Revolution Starts with a Festival Buzz

In a bid to expand the honey industry's reach, stimulate rural economic growth, and promote beekeeping awareness, Maharashtra is set to host the country's first "Honey Festival" in 2024. Maharashtra State Khadi and Village Industries Board Chairman Ravindra Sathe announced the first edition that is supposed to be held on January 18 and 19 at Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan in Mumbai. Speaking at the conference, Sathe said, "Bees are not only limited to honey and wax but also increase agricultural production through pollination, which directly links to the rural economy. India's first Directorate of Honey was established in Mahabaleshwar in 1946, inspiring the formation of a national-level Directorate of Honey by the Central Government." Sathe also cited ongoing initiatives to boost honey production through various schemes.



The Honey Festival will introduce innovative concepts such as 'Madh Kendra Yojana' and 'Madhache Gaon.' The event will feature an exhibition showcasing diverse bee products, including honey, pollen, beeswax, royal jelly, propolis, and bee venom. Approximately 20 stalls, representing beekeepers from across the state, will be set up at the venue. The festival will include seminars on bee conservation, training programs for farmers, and testimonials from individuals engaged in apiculture. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is expected to inaugurate the program in Mumbai, and Chef Vishnu Manohar will grace the two-day festival.



Considering the area growing under the apiculture in the state, the festival can possibly lay the foundation of the honey revolution in the country. Maharashtra currently offers the highest guaranteed price for honey in India at Rs 500 per kg. The festival also presents an opportunity for the government to gather information on beekeepers, enabling the formulation of relevant policies and schemes. Presently, 4,539 farmers across 1,079 villages in Maharashtra practice apiculture, maintaining around 32,000 beehives. Sathe mentioned additional purposes for farming bees, such as their potential use as a defence mechanism on the country's borders. In case of a perceived threat, bees can act defensively, and the government is considering employing this quality as part of the defence system to prevent enemies at the borders. He also emphasised the medicinal properties of bees' secretions, envisioning a future project to collect and utilize these secretions for treating chronic diseases.