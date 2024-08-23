Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana: No One Can Withdraw Money From Your Accounts Assures Ajit Pawar To Women

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar addressed concerns on Thursday regarding the state government’s Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme. Speaking at a program in Kolhapur, where Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were also present, Pawar assured women that their accounts are secure and that there is no risk of the government withdrawing funds. He emphasized that misinformation is being spread to create distrust and urged women not to be misled by such tactics.

“Some people are spreading misinformation that money deposited in your accounts will be withdrawn by the government. No one can withdraw the money from your account. There are attempts to create an atmosphere of distrust. Women must not fall prey to such tactics,” Pawar said. The state’s Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, which offers Rs. 1500 every month to women earning below Rs. 2.5 lakhs, has become an instant hit among women as it has attracted a lot of beneficiaries from across the state. The scheme targets women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

The scheme, which is part of the state’s supplementary budget, is set to cost ₹46,000 crore annually to the state exchequer. The government aims to make this a recurring monthly benefit to eligible women, offering sustained financial relief. Positioned as a Raksha Bandhan gift, this scheme echoes similar initiatives seen in other states, like Madhya Pradesh’s 'Ladli Behna Yojana'. The scheme’s launch has created substantial goodwill among women voters, with the government seeking to project this as a significant welfare initiative ahead of the polls. Additionally, Pawar commended the farmers in Kolhapur district for their prompt repayment of farm loans and power bills. He announced that a financial aid of Rs 50,000 will be provided to farmers as part of the support measures.



