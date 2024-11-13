Maharastra Election 2024: Shrikant Shinde Urges Dindoshi Residents to Vote for Shiv Sena Candidate Sanjay Nirupam, Promises Infrastructure Boost

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, speaking on behalf of the party’s candidate Sanjay Nirupam, has made a strong appeal to residents of the Dindoshi Assembly constituency to vote for Nirupam in the upcoming elections. During his campaign, Shinde criticized the current MLA of Dindoshi for allegedly failing to deliver basic development and infrastructure improvements to the constituency. Shinde emphasized that the previous representative and Shiv Sena (UBT) had not adequately addressed key issues like affordable housing, road quality, and water cleanliness. "The MLA from the Dindoshi Assembly constituency has done nothing for the development of the area," he said. "Shiv Sena (UBT) never worked to ensure that the public gets their own home, good roads, and clean water."

According to Shinde, the current Shiv Sena-led administration is prioritizing large-scale infrastructure projects and city-wide development initiatives. He highlighted several initiatives under the Shiv Sena administration, including the coastal road project, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), and the metro expansion, as examples of the party’s commitment to improving urban living. Shinde assured voters that Dindoshi’s local needs would be a focus for the next five years if Nirupam is elected.



Sanjay Nirupam is set to contest against Uddhav Thackeray's allies after a long hiatus. The constituency is currently represented by Sunil Prabhu, an ally of Uddhav Thackeray. The area has a significant North Indian voter base and increased BJP influence.As per the EC announcement, the elections in Maharashtra will be held on November 20 and the results will be declared on November 23. The term of the Maharashtra assembly will end on November 26, 2024. Notably, the Maharashtra assembly comprises 288 members who are directly elected from single-seat constituencies, and this year, the assembly polls are expected to be a two-way fight between the ruling Mahayuti Alliance of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde and NCP-Ajit Pawar, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition of the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP-Sharad Pawar, and the Congress.