MahaRERA to Conduct Open Houses in Nagpur and Pune for Developer Assistance on January 22

To support real estate developers in the Nagpur and Pune regions with the registration of their housing projects, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) will now hold monthly open houses outside its Mumbai headquarters. The first of these sessions is set for January 22 in Nagpur, Mid Day reported.

According to the Mid Day report, developers often face difficulties in getting their questions answered during the registration process, even with assistance from experts associated with Self-Regulatory Organisations (SROs). To address these challenges, MahaRERA has been conducting weekly open houses at its Mumbai office, where senior officials respond to developers' inquiries.

In response to requests from developers in Nagpur and Pune, MahaRERA has decided to extend this initiative to those regions. The upcoming open house in Nagpur will feature officials from financial, legal, and technical departments who will be available to assist with project registration-related questions.

Additionally, MahaRERA recently reduced the minimum project requirement for SROs outside the Mumbai Metropolitan Region from 500 to 200. This change is expected to facilitate the formation of authorized real estate industry associations across Maharashtra, thereby improving the overall project registration process for developers statewide.

According to the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act of 2016, housing projects must be registered with RERA before they can be advertised or sold. MahaRERA has urged developers to submit complete details and documents when applying for registration to ensure quicker processing and issuance of registration numbers.