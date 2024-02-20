MahaVitaran Loses ₹112 Crore in Equipment Mishap: Blames Faulty SAP System and Lax Internal Audits

Mumbai: Power equipment worth about Rs 112 crore of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MahaVitaran) has not been found in the last financial year. Importantly, the authorities are also unaware of the whereabouts of these devices and there is no record of these devices in the records of MahaVitaran's divisional offices. On the other hand, sources in the company said that such incidents are happening because the SAP system is not efficient.



This information has come to light according to a letter from MSEDCL in this regard. Responsibility for missing electrical equipment has not been determined by anyone. There are no records of power equipment worth Rs 112 crore in the financial year 2022-23. Interestingly, MSEDCL has divisional offices across the state. There are store rooms. There are no records of these devices even in the notebook in this divisional office. Considering the divisions of MSEDCL, the number of divisional offices is four and the circle offices are 16.

MahaVitaran provides materials in this regard so that there is no problem or malfunction regarding electricity across the state. These materials are given to divisional offices. These materials also include technical equipment and other materials. The equipment that is kept in the storeroom is recorded in the SAP system. Despite this, it is surprising that materials worth Rs 112 crore is missing.

"The vigilance department in MSEDCL has almost been closed. In addition, internal audits by our employees have also been discontinued. The SAP system is not efficient. closing audit stearns annually, inventory is not counting. There is no control over any accounting. As a result, such cases are happening. These incidents can be prevented. For this, vigilance and internal audits should be initiated by our employees. There should be no contracting."

- Rakesh Jadhav, Vice President, Maharashtra State National Electricity Workers Federation

Auditors have also pointed an internal finger at the issue of missing equipment. As a result, MSEDCL's headquarters has issued orders to the divisional offices to find out where the equipment went by the end of the week. The search will continue.

