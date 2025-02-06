MahaVitaran's Lucky Digital Customer Scheme: Win Smartphones and Smartwatches for Online Bill Payments in Maharashtra – Check Details

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corporation (MSEDC), also known as MahaVitaran, has launched the ‘Lucky Digital Customer Scheme’ for low-tension electricity consumers who pay their bills online for three or more consecutive months. The scheme, which runs from January to May 2025, offers a total of 1,230 prizes, including smartphones and smartwatches, to customers across 82 subdivisions in the Kalyan and Bhandup circles.

Each subdivision will feature five prizes in every lucky draw: the first prize is a smartphone, the second prize includes two smartphones, and the third prize consists of two smartwatches. Three lucky draws will be held for the months of April, May, and June 2025. In the event that a winner does not respond within 10 days or is disqualified due to outstanding dues, the prize will be transferred to a waiting-list winner. The scheme is not open to MahaVitaran employees.

Consumers can participate in the scheme by paying their electricity bills online via net banking, debit card, credit card, UPI, wallets, QR code, NEFT, or RTGS for three or more consecutive months between January 1 and May 31, 2025. To be eligible, consumers must ensure that their outstanding bill from the previous month does not exceed Rs 10. The lucky draw will be held online, and each consumer can win only one prize during the entire duration of the scheme.

