"Mahayuti alliance aims for 45+ Lok Sabha seats and 225 Assembly segments": Chandrashekhar Bawankule

The Maharashtra Mahayuti alliance, consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), has set an ambitious goal for the upcoming elections. Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Tuesday that the alliance is aiming to secure more than 45 out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state and capture a formidable 225 assembly segments.

Speaking to reporters in Thane about the BJP’s Jansamvad Yatra, Bawankule said, “The Mahayuti has set a target of winning 45 plus seats in Maharashtra. The BJP will deploy its full strength in all 48 Lok Sabha constituencies to ensure gaining of maximum votes for Mahayuti candidates”.

“The BJP will try to ensure that every candidate of Mahayuti wins. The picture, however, may vary in civic or local body elections such as corporations or zilla parishads.” “Mahayuti will have 225 MLAs in the next assembly in Maharashtra and 45 MPs from the state in Lok Sabha in 2024. We have made preparations,” he added.

He also said leaders of ‘Mahayuti’ and 11 other constituents will decide about sharing of seats for the Lok Sabha and the state assembly elections, which will be vetted by the central parliamentary board of the BJP.

“We will work to ensure the victory of candidates irrespective of the seats they contest under Mahayuti,” he added. The BJP leader further said Mahayuti is eying 51 per cent of vote share in the elections.