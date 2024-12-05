Mahayuti Allies' Ministers to Take Oath in a Week, Says NCP Leader Chhagan Bhujbal

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal announced on Thursday that ministers from the Mahayuti allies in Maharashtra are expected to take oath within a week. Speaking to reporters, Bhujbal also highlighted that NCP president Ajit Pawar, who is set to take oath as deputy chief minister for the sixth time on Thursday evening, has a strong command over the finance department.

"The cabinet formation modalities will be discussed by the three leaders and the ministry will be formed in a week's time," said Bhujbal, who served as a minister in the outgoing government. Bhujbal stated that following the swearing-in of the chief minister and two deputy chief ministers, they will convene to discuss the cabinet formation.

Notably, Ajit Pawar previously served as deputy chief minister and held the finance portfolio in the outgoing government. Meanwhile, BJP legislature party leader Devendra Fadnavis is set to be sworn in as the new chief minister of Maharashtra during a grand ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday evening, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

