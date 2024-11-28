Mahayuti Fails to Appoint Maharashtra CM Despite Full Majority, Says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut slammed the ruling Mahayuti alliance for delaying the Chief Minister announcement even after seven days of Maharashtra Assembly election results. Raut, during the press briefing on Thursday morning, November 28, said that why the BJP-led alliance is unable to give their CM after having a full majority.

"They (Mahayuti) have a full majority...still even after 7 days, Mahayuti is unable to give a CM to Maharashtra...what is the reason?...why can't PM, Amit Shah and their leaders decide their CM?...he (Eknath Shinde) takes the name of Balasaheb Thackeray and does politics in the name of Shiv Sena but their decisions are taken in Delhi," said Raut.

#WATCH | Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, " They (Mahayuti) have a full majority...still even after 7 days, Mahayuti is unable to give a CM to Maharashtra...what is the reason?...why can't PM, Amit Shah and their leaders decide their CM?...he (Eknath Shinde) takes the… pic.twitter.com/NiQNAv790l — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2024

"The future of Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena was never decided in Delhi, it was decided in Mumbai. We never went to Delhi, there used to be Atal ji and Advani ji...we never went to Delhi and begged in front of them," he further stated.

Also Read | Shrikant Shinde Shares Heartfelt Post for Father Eknath Shinde As Suspense Over Maharashtra CM Post Continues.

Maharashtra caretaker chief minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that the final decision will be made by Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Shiv Sena will accept it.

Ahead of a meeting with Amit Shah, outgoing Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said Wednesday there are no differences within the alliance. The Union home minister will meet Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) today.

While talking to the media in Nagpur on Wednesday, Fadnavis said all the decisions regarding government formation and the CM will be taken at the meeting with the central leadership in Delhi.

#WATCH | Delhi | On Maharashtra's CM face, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says, "Earlier we got the news that Devendra Fadnavis is the final CM face. But then, Eknath Shinde says that he will accept the decision of the PM. If the decision has been made then why are they… pic.twitter.com/uMwv65YAwp — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2024

Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi attacked Mahayuti and said the people of Maharashtra want the alliance to announce the CM. "Earlier, we got the news that Devendra Fadnavis is the final CM face. But then, Eknath Shinde says that he will accept the PM's decision. If the decision has been made, then why are they not announcing the decision?... We want them to announce the CM's name soon," she added.