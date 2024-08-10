'Mahayuti Will Struggle To Get 100 Seats In Maharashtra Assembly Elections': Congress Chief Nana Patole

Expressing confidence in the upcoming Assembly elections, Congress State President Nana Patole claimed that the BJP and its allies would struggle to cross the 100-seat mark, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would surpass 180 seats. Patole referred to a report indicating that a wave of change is sweeping across Maharashtra, with people increasingly disillusioned by the ruling party. He criticized the Chief Minister and both Deputy Chief Ministers, accusing them of misappropriating public funds.

During a speech, Patole emphasized that Marathwada has always been a stronghold of the Congress party and hinted at a strategic focus on Nanded, urging supporters to ensure the region remains firmly with the party. In a jab at BJP MP Ashok Chavan, he remarked, "Let’s keep Nanded’s train on the right track." Patole also claimed that the BJP government in Maharashtra is merely a façade, with Eknath Shinde serving as nothing more than a figurehead.

Patole accused the BJP of sowing discord between communities, highlighting that the current administration is more concerned with publicity than governance. He promised that if the Congress comes to power in Maharashtra, they would introduce a welfare scheme similar to Karnataka's Mahalakshmi Yojana. At an event in Latur honoring three newly elected Congress MPs from Marathwada, Patole criticized the BJP's unfulfilled promises, such as providing two crore jobs and depositing ₹15 lakh in every citizen's account.

Taking a swipe at Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Patole remarked, "Fadnavis is now urging people to crush dissent, a shocking statement from someone in power." He also accused the BJP of pushing the state towards a regressive, caste-based system, warning that the upcoming Assembly elections are a fight for Maharashtra’s pride. "The BJP is trying to strip Maharashtra of its self-respect by shifting power to Gujarat," Patole said, urging voters in Latur, Beed, and Dharashiv districts to completely uproot the BJP and its allies in the next election.