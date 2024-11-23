Mahim Election Result 2024: Amit Thackeray Leading in Early Trends, Counting Of Votes Underway

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray is leading from the Mahim constituency in Mumbai, according to the very early trends on Saturday as the counting of postal ballots begins in Mahim. Amit Thackeray is making his political debut by contesting from Mahim assembly seat, a Shiv Sena bastion.

Mahim is one of the few seats where MNS may play a key role in the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024. MNS’s Nitin Sardesai won the seat in 2009. He faced a tight fight from Shiv Sena UBT candidate Mahesh Baliram Sawant and Ekanth Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction candidate Sada Sarvankar.

As per data from the Election Commission of India (ECI), there were total 25,19,586 voters in the constituency during the 2019 Assembly polls. Out of this, 13,55,982 were male voters and 11,63,374 were female voters. 230 voters belonged to the third gender.