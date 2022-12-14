Majeed Memon joins TMC after leaving Sharad Pawar's NCP due to personal reasons
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 14, 2022 04:39 PM 2022-12-14T16:39:57+5:30 2022-12-14T16:40:04+5:30
The former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majeed Memon joined Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) in New Delhi in ...
The former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majeed Memon joined Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) in New Delhi in the presence of senior party leaders Derek O'Brien and Saugata Roy.
Majeed Memon, a former Rajya Sabha member, had cited "personal reasons" for quitting the NCP of Sharad Pawar. Reports suggested he was upset at not being given another Rajya Sabha term.
The TMC leaders also held a press conference to announce that Memon had joined the party. In an official update by the All India Trinamool Congress, the party said, “Shri Majeed Memon joined the Trinamool Congress family in New Delhi today, in the presence of Shri Saugata Roy and Shri Derek O'Brien.”
Soon after joining the party, Memon described Mamata Banerjee as a "tigress". I joined the Trinamool Congress to protect democracy and the ethos of the country, Memon told reporters.
Open in app
Trinamool family grows stronger.— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) December 14, 2022
With a vision to serve people, eminent criminal lawyer and former Rajya Sabha MP of NCP, Shri Majeed Memon joined us in New Delhi today in the presence of MP Shri Saugata Roy and Parliamentary Party Leader, Rajya Sabha, Shri @derekobrienmp. pic.twitter.com/Hq9rsbV7T5