Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana: Data to Go to Income Tax Department; ₹1,500 Aid Only for Eligible Women

Under the Chief Minister’s Ladki Bahin Yojana, completing e-KYC has now been made compulsory for all beneficiaries. Women with an annual income of more than ₹2.5 lakh will become ineligible, as the digital verification will reveal complete financial details. Those who do not meet the eligibility criteria will no longer receive benefits from the scheme. Beneficiaries have been instructed to finish their e-KYC before December 31. Failure to complete the verification within the deadline will result in the discontinuation of financial assistance, regardless of previous eligibility.

The government has clearly stated that only women who successfully complete e-KYC will remain eligible for the scheme. The verification process will reveal whether beneficiaries fall within the income limit and fulfil the required norms. Women exceeding the annual income cap of ₹2.5 lakh are set to lose access to benefits once their details emerge in the digital database. All beneficiaries must complete the e-KYC before the given deadline; otherwise, their financial assistance will be withheld. Women who previously took advantage of the scheme despite not qualifying will have their benefits discontinued permanently.

The e-KYC requirement applies not only to the women beneficiaries but will also include information about their spouse or father to verify the household’s income and age details accurately. The income and demographic data collected will be used to identify beneficiaries whose annual income exceeds ₹2.5 lakh, marking them as ineligible. The state government will strictly ensure that only economically weaker and deserving women continue to receive support under the scheme. Those who do not match the original eligibility criteria will be excluded from the list to maintain transparency and fairness.

More than 2.5 crore women had availed benefits under the Ladki Bahin Yojana. During verification, it was discovered that a large number had received benefits despite not meeting the eligibility criteria. After scrutiny, nearly 52 lakh women were found ineligible and their benefits were discontinued. Following e-KYC, the updated data of beneficiaries will be shared with the Income Tax Department for authentication. If the department confirms that a beneficiary’s income crosses the ₹2.5 lakh threshold, their benefits will be permanently cancelled. The state government provides eligible women with ₹1,500 every month under this scheme.

The instalment for October has already been credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, and anticipation is now building for the November payment. As the month is coming to an end, women are eagerly waiting for the next transfer. According to available information, the financial assistance is likely to be credited during the first week of December. Meanwhile, elections of local self-governing bodies are ongoing across the state, and district council and municipal corporation polls may be declared soon. Considering the election phase, there is a high possibility that the November instalment will be deposited into beneficiaries’ accounts within the next week.