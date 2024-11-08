Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana: MVA Reached Courts Against Scheme, Says PM Narendra Modi in Dhule (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, November 8, attacked the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) saying that an MVA is a vehicle that has no wheels and brakes and everyone there is fighting to sit in the driver's seat.

Addressing an election rally in Maharashtra's Dhule, PM, Modi said that the opposition in the state tried everything thing to stop the Mahayuti Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme, and they would discontinue this scheme if they came to power. "The opposition is trying everything to stop the Majhi Ladki Bahan Yojana. Congress ecosystem members have reached the courts against this scheme. They want to discontinue this scheme as soon as they come to power," PM Modi added.

Speaking on the recent row over remarks by opposition leaders against Mahayuti women leaders. PM Modi said, "Every woman needs to be aware of the MVA. They cannot see women getting empowered. The whole state and the country are seeing how MVA people have resorted to using abusive language against women."

The statement of the Prime Minister came in the view of an MP from Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, allegedly used a derogatory term against BJP leader and Mahayuti candidate from the Mumbadevi constituency, Shaina NC.

PM Narendra Modi stated that for 'Viksit Maharashtra' and Viksit Bharat women empowerment is very important and Mahayuti government is doing the work for women in state. "It is very important to empower our women and make their lives easier for a 'Viksit Maharashtra' and Viksit Bharat. The society progresses rapidly when women progress... I have removed all hurdles for the empowerment of women... Maharashtra's Mahayuti government is furthering the vision of the Central government," he added.

"BJP, Mahayuti, and each candidate of Mahayuti needs your blessings. The speed of development in Maharashtra in the last 2.5 years will be continued. We will take the growth of Maharashtra to new heights in the next five years," PM Modi said.

Attacking MVA, PM Modi said that the opposition has no CM face; their vehicle is driverless. He also alleged Congress on corruption in state. "Only the Mahayuti government can provide the good governance needed in the state. MVA's 'gaadi' has neither wheels nor brakes and there's a fight as to who will sit on the driver's seat... Their only aim in politics is to loot people. When people like MVA form government, they cause hindrances in every government policy and development. You have lived through the 2.5 years of MVA government."