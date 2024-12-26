Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana New Registrations to Be Considered in Rs 2100 Crore Budget, Says Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare

The sixth instalment of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, a key scheme of the Mahayuti government, has begun transferring funds to the accounts of beneficiary women in Maharashtra. The process started on December 24, 2024, with the instalment expected to reach 2.34 crore women beneficiaries, including 12 lakh women whose Aadhaar details have recently been updated, within four to five days. Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare announced that funds were transferred to the accounts of 67,92,292 women on the first day itself.

As per the instructions of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the December 2024 instalment of the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana is being distributed in stages. The instalment covers 2.34 crore women, including 12 lakh women who were previously excluded due to Aadhaar seeding issues. Earlier the funds were last disbursed on October 8. Aditi Tatkare stated that the current instalment is aimed at reaching more beneficiaries over the next few days.

"We will distribute the December installment in stages over four to five days. On the first day, benefits were distributed to 67 lakh women. The Samman Nidhi (honorarium fund) will reach more women in the coming days," said Minister Tatkare, appealing for proper use of the funds.

The disbursement process, which was temporarily halted due to the model code of conduct for assembly elections, has resumed. The transfer of honorarium funds for December began yesterday, benefitting 67,92,292 women on the first day of the process.

Ladki Bahin Yojana New Registrations Update

Minister Aditi Tatkare also addressed the issue of new registrations under the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. She clarified that the possibility of reopening registrations would be positively considered during the presentation of the Rs 2,100 crore budget allocated for women. The last registration date was October 15, during which over 2.5 crore women enrolled in the scheme. However, no decision has been made yet to reopen registration for new beneficiaries. "We are focused on reaching the Samman Nidhi to the registered and eligible beneficiaries," Tatkare stated.

Meanwhile, Anganwadi workers responsible for filling out applications for the scheme have raised concerns about being deprived of the ₹50 per form compensation they were previously entitled to.