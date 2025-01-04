Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana: Scrutiny Will Only Happen If Complaints Against Beneficiaries Arise, Says Officials

Maharashtra government has introduced the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana before the elections, which provides Rs. 1,500 per month to women residing in the state who are domiciled there. Although the government has pledged to maintain this support, there are rumors that the scheme may be reviewed, which could lead to disqualification of those not meeting the eligibility criteria. Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare stated that applications will be evaluated based on five criteria. Women with an annual income exceeding Rs. 2.5 lakh will not qualify, and the Income Tax Department will assist in verifying this information.

There is considerable concern among women about the scrutiny of recipients under the Chief Minister Ladki Bahin Yojana, particularly regarding the Rs. 2.5 lakh income limit, which could disqualify many. Officials have indicated that the review will likely focus only on beneficiaries who have received complaints. So far, women have received a total of Rs. 9,000 from the program, and there is an expectation of review before the next payment is made. Districts such as Palghar, Wardha, Yavatmal, and Dhule have raised complaints about irregularities, suggesting that benefits may have been given to ineligible women.

If the income limit is enforced without flexibility, many women could be excluded from the scheme. For example, a couple working as agricultural laborers typically earns around Rs. 800 a day, totaling about Rs. 2.5 lakh a year, which would make them ineligible. However, officials believe that rigorous enforcement may not be practical. Possible indicators for scrutiny might include owning a car, paying income tax, holding a government job, or being part of other government assistance programs.

Initially, there were plans to publicly disclose the list of beneficiaries in the Gram Sabha when the scheme started. However, this was not done during the election period and benefits were distributed more widely.