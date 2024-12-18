Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: 6th Installment of Rs 2,100 Likely to Be Credited in Accounts of Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries by This Week or Next

Good news for 2.5 crore Maharashtra women beneficiaries enrolled in the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. The Devendra Fandnavis-led state government is likely to release the sixth instalment for eligible women this week or next week, December 2024. However, the exact date has not yet been announced. Reports suggest that the government could release the funds anytime this month.

Under this scheme, the Maharashtra government has already disbursed five instalments, each amounting to Rs 1,500. Women who are eligible and enrolled in the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme are eagerly awaiting the sixth instalment, which will cost Rs 21,00.

Under the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, beneficiaries are expected to receive Rs 2,100 per month starting in December 2024. During the Assembly election campaign, the Maharashtra government had earlier promised to increase the monthly amount from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100 if the Mahayuti alliance came to power. To fulfil this promise, the government recently allocated an additional Rs 1,400 crore in a special budget session held in Nagpur.

How to Check Installment Status:

Beneficiaries of the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana can check their instalment status on the Maharashtra government portal. Alternatively, they can obtain information from their nearest Gram Panchayat or Block Office. One can also check the respective bank's passbook by visiting the bank's branch or online through the mobile application.

In the last budget, the Maharashtra government announced an annual budget of Rs 46,000 crore to provide a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to eligible women aged between 21 and 65 under this scheme. Over 2.5 crore women have already received their monthly instalments.

The scheme aims to empower women in the state by providing financial assistance. Since July, the government has disbursed Rs 1,500 per month, amounting to Rs 7,500 by November. Women are now eagerly awaiting their 6th instalment, expected to include the increased amount of Rs 2,100.