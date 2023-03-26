Major fire breaks out at 14-storey residential building in Mumbai, 5 hospitalised

A fire broke out at a building at Kanjurmarg's Mhada colony in Mumbai at around 9.30 on Sunday. Five people were admitted to hospital after being injured due to suffocation."Five people were admitted to hospital after being injured due to suffocation. The condition of all five persons is stable now," BMC said.

The fire broke out in the meter cabin of the ground-plus 14-storey residential MHADA building. The flames confined to the electric wiring, electric installation in common electric meter cabin on the ground floor and the electric duct of the building.The fire was doused within half an hour. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.