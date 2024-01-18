Major Fire Rages in Karad's Budhwar Peth, Leaving 6-7 Seriously Injured

Karad: A massive fire erupted in the densely packed Budhwar Peth locality of Karad city on Wednesday night around 10 pm, leaving 6-7 residents with serious injuries. Preliminary reports suggest a loud explosion-like sound preceded the flames, sending tremors through the neighborhood and sparking frantic rescue efforts.

The fire broke out in a settlement opposite Prabhat Chitramandir in Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Chowk, a crowded area with tightly packed dwellings. The deafening blast, followed by a towering inferno, startled residents from their sleep. Initially unsure of the source, citizens rushed to the scene and began rescue attempts while the flames cast an ominous glow across the city. Six to seven individuals sustained severe injuries and were rushed to the hospital for immediate treatment.

Firefighters and police swiftly reached the scene after receiving news of the disaster. It took the entire night for the firefighters to douse the flames. Injured residents were rescued and moved to safer areas. The cause of the fire remains unknown although few residents reported hearing a loud detonation.

This incident comes on the heels of another major tragedy in Karad, a gas cylinder explosion in Mujawar Colony two months ago. Three people died in the accident and numerous others were injured. ​

Possible Gas Cylinder Explosion

Initial reports suggest a gas cylinder explosion within the affected house may have triggered the fire. However, authorities have yet to confirm this information. A thorough investigation by police will be conducted after rescue efforts conclude and the flames are fully contained. The investigation will seek to determine the cause of the explosion, if one occurred, and identify the type of fuel involved.