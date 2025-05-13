Major IPS Reshuffle in Maharashtra: Sharada Raut to Head New Anti-Narcotics Task Force

The newly established Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has named Sharada Raut, a senior IPS officer who is now the Joint Commissioner of the State Intelligence Department (SID), as its Special IGP, officials announced Tuesday, reported PTI. Mumbai Railway Police (GRP) Commissioner Ravindra Shisve is one of eight senior IPS officers with the rank of Special Inspector General of Police (IGP) who have been transferred by the Maharashtra Home Department. Raut, an IPS officer from the 2005 batch, recently rejoined the Maharashtra Police Service following a period of service with the CBI. The establishment of 346 new positions in the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) was approved by the Maharashtra cabinet in February. The choice to broaden ANTF is intended to strengthen initiatives to stop the spread of drugs. In the State Intelligence Department (SID), Shisve will succeed Sharda Raut as Joint Commissioner of Police.



Prior to rejoining the Maharashtra Police service, Supriya Patil Yadav, another IPS officer, was on Central deputation. She is currently assigned to the state police headquarters as Special IGP (Establishment). Navinchandra Reddy, a police commissioner from Amaravati City, has been moved to Nagpur to serve as a joint commissioner. Orders for Shisve and Reddy's replacements are still pending.

Nisar Tamboli, a joint commissioner of police in Nagpur, will take over as the State Reserve Police Force's (SRPF) next special inspector general.



He will take over for Rajiv Jain, an IPS officer who was reassigned to the position of Special IGP of Coastal Security.



In lieu of incumbent Arti Singh, IPS officer Abhishek Trimukhe, Additional Commissioner of Police (North Region), has been shifted to the state police headquarters as Special IGP of Administration.



Singh is waiting on directives for her next assignment.