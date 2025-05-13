Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis Urges Centre to Help Restructure State DISCOM Debt

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has urged the Central Government to assist in restructuring the mounting debt of the state’s power distribution companies (DISCOMs), citing financial viability as a crucial step toward ensuring reliable and affordable electricity for citizens. Speaking at the Regional Conference of Western Region States held in Mumbai on Monday, Fadnavis said the state is actively working to reduce Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses, but structural support from the Centre is essential to make the DISCOMs financially sustainable. The event was attended by Union Minister for Power and Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal, Union Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy Shripad Naik, and energy ministers from Goa, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh, among other top officials.

“While Maharashtra has taken several steps to improve the quality and reliability of power supply, addressing the financial health of our DISCOMs is critical. We seek the Centre’s help in restructuring existing debt so that our reforms can succeed,” said Fadnavis during the conference, which brought together Union and state energy leaders from across western India.

Fadnavis presented an overview of Maharashtra’s ongoing reforms, including targeted investments in grid upgrades and a new plan aimed at slashing power transmission losses, which contribute to rising costs for both the state and consumers.

The Chief Minister's call for financial intervention comes at a time when the Union Government is emphasizing smart metering, modern infrastructure, and reduced subsidies to improve the efficiency of India’s power distribution network. Union Minister Manohar Lal reiterated the importance of prepaid smart meters—particularly in government offices and colonies—and called for their installation by August 2025.

He also outlined a vision for achieving net-zero emissions, including the creation of green energy zones and increasing nuclear power capacity to 100 GW by 2047.

However, the spotlight remained on Maharashtra’s financial challenge. Officials close to the matter say the state is exploring options to restructure debt through central schemes or loan refinancing models. The move is intended to ease pressure on the public sector utilities and redirect funds toward capital improvements and renewable energy transitions.

The Union Power Secretary echoed the need for both interstate coordination and financial prudence, stressing that infrastructure security, cyber resilience, and capacity building must go hand-in-hand with fiscal reform.

The conference concluded with participating states pledging to work together on regional energy goals while requesting continued support from the Centre.