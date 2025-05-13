‘Will Not Pay You Money’: Pizza Delivery Boy Alleges Mumbai Couple Forced Him To Speak Marathi for Payment in Viral Video

Videos of non-Marathi speakers being made to speak Marathi are becoming viral online, and the language war in Maharashtra is once again in the news. The most recent incident occurred in Bhandup, Mumbai, where a customer allegedly refused to pay the pizza delivery boy and refused to accept his delivery because he did not speak Marathi. The delivery boy used his cell phone to record the incident, and the video is currently going viral online. The delivery boy questions why the woman behind the door wants him to stay in Haryana at the beginning of the film.

The woman is heard saying in the video, "Don't stay here if you don't know Marathi." In the video, her husband is seen using his phone, standing behind her. The delivery boy asks, "Kyu jabardasti hai, Marathi bolne ka? (Why is it compulsory to speak Marathi?)” To this, the woman responds, "Hai yaha pe aise hi. (It is like this here)" He further asks, "Kon bola aisa hai? (Who said so?)" The woman is then heard saying, "We don't know Hindi." The man then reponds saying,"Nahi aata hai toh nahi order karne ka na? (If you do not know Hindi, then don't order.)"

"Now we will not pay you money," the woman's husband, who had been standing calmly, says as he shuts the door after hearing this. Her husband is about to shut the door when the woman intervenes. "You do not want to pay the money?" asks the man filming the video. Tell me more.

The woman's husband then claims there is a problem with the order. The delivery man then asks the man to demonstrate it if there is an issue with the order.

After that, the woman asks that her husband call "Sanjay Patil." "Call anybody, if I don't know Marathi, should I speak forcefully?" the delivery man asks. "Do not record a video," the woman continues, adding, "I can shoot your video, but you cannot." The delivery boy reportedly had to go back without the cash.