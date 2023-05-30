Major milestone achieved in Mumbai Coastal Road Project with second tunnel breakthrough

The Mumbai Coast Road Project, led by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), reached a significant milestone as the second section of the 2.07 km twin-tunnel successfully achieved a breakthrough, signifying notable progress.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, BMC Commissioner I.S. Chahal, and other important officials were present to witness a remarkable moment. The largest tunnel boring machine in the country successfully broke through the remaining rocky surface, completing the excavation work this evening.

The total project cost is around Rs 12,720 crore, and the construction cost is Rs 8,429 crore and the work on it started in October 2018 from the southern side. The work on digging the first tunnel was taken up on January 11, 2021, and a 'breakthrough' was notched on January 10, 2022, exactly a year, while the second tunnel work started on April 26, 2022, and achieved a 'breakthrough' after around 13 months on Tuesday. With this, the total project progress is given as 75 per cent including 100 per cent of tunnel works done, 95 per cent of reclamation completed and 84 per cent of the sea walls built.

The coastal road will bring numerous advantages, including a significant reduction in travel time by 70%, fuel savings of approximately 34%, and dedicated bus lanes to ease traffic congestion. This project holds several noteworthy achievements in India, such as the deployment of the largest tunnel boring machine (TBM) measuring 12.19 meters, the utilization of the Saccardo Ventilation System in the tunnels, the construction of a Monopile Foundation bridge, and the incorporation of various elements like reclamation, sea-walls, bridges, interchanges, tunnels, parking lots, and green/open spaces, all within a single project.