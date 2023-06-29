Major update in Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Devendra Fadnavis reveals probe status

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has shared an important update regarding the death investigation of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. According to reports, Fadnavis has stated that the investigation is currently ongoing, and he mentioned that the credibility of the evidence is being carefully assessed.

"At first, the information available was based on hearsay. However, some individuals asserted that they possessed substantial evidence regarding the case. In response, we reached out to them and requested that they submit the evidence to the police," Fadnavis recently told a news channel.

"Currently, we are in the process of examining the credibility of the presented evidence. The investigation is still in progress, and it would be premature for me to provide any comments on the eventual outcome of the case at this stage," he further added.

Sushant Singh Rajput, a Bollywood actor, was discovered dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. Reports suggested that he was struggling with depression. Following his tragic demise, his family accused his girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, of abetting his suicide, cheating him, and illegally locking him up. This sparked a political controversy in Maharashtra, leading to the case being transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau also joined the investigation to explore various aspects related to his death.

Several actors, including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan, were questioned in connection with a drug-related inquiry, but no substantial evidence was found. Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in September 2020 and subsequently released on bail after nearly a month.