Majority Matters in Democracy: Ajit Pawar Asserts Backing of Most MLAs and Cadres

In a major political development, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday recognized the faction led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar as the legitimate Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), awarding it the party's "Clock" symbol. This decision comes as a setback to Sharad Pawar, Ajit's uncle and veteran NCP leader, who now heads a separate faction.

Following the ECI's ruling, Ajit Pawar addressed a press conference and said, In democracy, priority is given to majority which is why the poll commission has allotted the party name and symbol to us. He said 50 MLAs are with us (NCP) besides most of the district presidents in the state and chiefs of the party cells (frontal organisations).

Sharad Pawar's daughter and NCP MP, Supriya Sule, expressed disappointment with the ECI ruling, calling it a "victory of the invisible power" and a conspiracy against Maharashtra and Marathi people. However, she acknowledged that the decision did not come as a surprise.

Senior NCP leader Praful Patel welcomed the ECI ruling, stating that it confirms the support of the majority of party workers and elected representatives for Ajit Pawar.

