Makar Sankranti 2024: All You Need To Know The Festival Celebration In Maharashtra

Every year, Makar Sankranti is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. In Maharashtra the festival holds special significance and is celebrated over three days, with each day having its own significance. The first day is referred to as Bhogi. People leave their homes early in the morning to fly kites and worship the sun god during this time. The second day, married ladies assemble for a festival known as Haldi-Kumkum, which is an amalgam of turmeric and vermilion, on the second day, Sankranti, dressed in traditional costume. They give one other gift of household items like utensils, clothing, and other things in addition to dotting each other’s foreheads, where bindis are frequently placed. The event usually takes place in the evening.The final day is known as Kinkrant.

According to Hindu mythology, the deity Sankranti killed a demon called Sankarasur on the following day of Makar Sankranti. However, it is believed that if someone dies on the day of Makar Sankranti, they go directly to heaven. As the sun makes the transition to another zodiac on Makar Sankranti. It marks the end of the winter season with the sun's northward journey. This also marks the start of longer days in India. Worshipping livestock and preparing sweets with sesame seeds are some of the traditions of the auspicious day. Farmers pray to the Sun God for good crop on Makar Sankranti. This year, the festival will be celebrated on January 15. According to Drik Panchang, the Punya Kala will start from 7:15 AM and will end at 17:46 PM. The Maha Punya Kala will start at 7:15AM and will end at 9AM on January 15.

