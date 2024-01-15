Makar Sankranti in Mumbai: Silent Heroes Rescue Thousands of Birds from Lethal Kite Strings

As Mumbaikars celebrate Makar Sankranti, a handful of dedicated residents wage a quiet battle against a hidden threat: the lethal strings of kites known as manjha. Armed with long bamboo poles, they navigate bustling streets and scale precarious heights, patiently untangling birds caught in the sharp, glass-coated thread.

While Mumbai is a city of kite lovers, especially in the western suburbs, several self-organized groups have emerged to rescue birds during the festival.

"Since the last three days, we've rescued over 300 birds in Kandivali West alone," Jai Shah, a member of Save Birds Campaign Kandivali West, said. "Every hour, we get three to four calls on our helpline. Most birds have manjha entangled in their wings or injuries caused by the glass-coated thread."

Kandivali West's 300 rescues are just a fraction of the citywide toll. Malad West has rescued 200 birds in three days, Grant Road recorded 20 on January 14, and Byander estimates 200 for two days. Mitesh Jain, an Animal Welfare Representative from the Animal Welfare Board of India, estimates 1,500 to 2,000 bird injuries across Mumbai within just two days of the festival. The total number of rescued birds remains unavailable as bird sanctuaries operate independently. For example, Shri Shanti Kushal Mandal works in Grant Road while Udaan Save Birds takes the lead in Malad West.

Makar Sankranti's kite-flying tradition poses a serious threat to birds. Kites often land on trees or power lines, creating hazards for perching birds. Tangled in manja, birds can struggle for hours, with exotic species like pigeons, crows, cranes, kites, owls, and parrots falling victim.

Bird rescue requires strategic planning. The situation and the bird's entanglement are assessed before volunteers, equipped with 20-30-foot bamboo poles, attempt the rescue. For difficult cases, the Fire Brigade is called in.

"The thread cuts wings, feathers, and claws, causing cuts, fractures, nerve injuries, and hypothermia," explained Dr. Rina Dev, who collaborated with Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare and the forest department to set up a camp. "Left unattended, these birds can die. The stress from being trapped adds to their trauma." The healing process typically takes 3 to 15 days.

While bird injuries are prevalent in the western suburbs, South Bombay experiences fewer rescues. "We've rescued 20 birds so far, compared to 70-80 previously," said Bhavesh Mutha of Shri Shanti Kushal Mandal. "This suggests growing awareness, a positive impact of our campaigns."

The Save Birds campaigns undertake intensive efforts for two to three months before Makar Sankranti. "Volunteers train in bird handling, preliminary treatment, bird nursing, helpline number awareness, and conducting programs in schools and colleges," said Jai Shah.