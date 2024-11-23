Malad West Election Result 2024: Congress Candidate Aslam Shaikh Leading Against BJP's Vinod Shelar

Sitting Congress MLA and MVA candidate Aslam Shaikh from Malad West Assembly constituency is leading in the second round of counting of votes for the Maharashtra Assembly election.

According to the counting data, Aslam Shaikh led with 14,488, while BJP candidate Ashish Shelar's brother Vinod got 12,367 votes. Earlier on Saturday, Shelar of BJP was leading against Ajay Rokade of VANBB and INC candidate Aslam Shaikh.

The voter turnout in the Malad West assembly constituency was 53.4%. In 2019, 52.72% voter turnout was reported, and Aslam Shaikh won against BJP candidate Ramesh Singh Thakur.

The key candidates in the Malad West constituency are Vinod Shelar (BJP), Aslam Ramjanali Shaikh (INC), and Cyril Dsouza (BSP). The constituency falls in the North Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency, which has five assembly constituencies: Borivali, Magathane, Dahisar, Kandivali East, and Charkop in the Mumbai suburb district.