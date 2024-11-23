Malegaon Central Election Results 2024: Asif Shaikh Rasheed of ISLAM Wins Against AIMIM's Mufti Ismail

Asif Shaikh has won from Malegaon Central seat, defeating sitting MLA of the AIMIM Mufti Ismail by a huge margin in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.Asif Shaikh had won the 2014 elections as Congress candidate. Mufti Ismail was in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). He however joined Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM a month before the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Mufti Ismail’s victory in the 2019 election was the result of the wild campaigning by Asaduddin Owaisi who was hero among the voters, especially among the female voters, because of his fiery speeches against Triple Talaq Bill, and CAA/NRC. Malegaon Central is one of the 288 Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) constituencies in Maharashtra. This constituency is located in the North region of Maharashtra, which is located in the West region of India.

This seat can be classified as: Semi-Urban and falls in the Nashik district of Maharashtra. The reservation status of this constituency is: General. 114. Malegaon Central Assembly constituency is part of the 2. Dhule (General) Lok Sabha constituency and can be classified as Semi-Urban. In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election, Malegaon Central voted on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 and the counting of votes is on Saturday, November 23, 2024.