Malegaon: Eight-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Well, Residents Demand Justice

Malegaon: The body of an eight-year-old girl, who went missing from her grandmother's house around midnight, was found in a well in the Malegaon area. Suspecting that the girl had been murdered, residents staged a road blockade demanding the search for the suspect. Meanwhile, the girl's body has been sent to the medical college in Dhule for post-mortem.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Builder Arrested for Raping 24-year-old Domestic Help

According to reports, the eight-year-old girl had come to stay with her grandmother for a holiday. On Tuesday night, the grandmother had stepped out for some work. When she returned home after some time, she did not find the child in the house. After the girl went missing, relatives as well as residents of the area searched for her everywhere, but she could not be found.

The girl's body was found floating in a well on Wednesday morning. The incident shocked everyone. Suspecting that the girl had been murdered, relatives and residents staged a road blockade and refused to take possession of the body. Residents demanded that the suspect be taken into custody and strict action be taken. After an hour-long protest, the police managed to convince the people.

Meanwhile, the girl's body was sent to the general hospital in Malegaon for post-mortem. It has since been sent to Bhausaheb Hire Medical College in Dhule. Heavy police force has been deployed in the area.

