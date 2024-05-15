Pune Shocker: Builder Arrested for Raping 24-year-old Domestic Help

The Pune police have arrested a builder on charges of purportedly raping a 24-year-old woman, who was employed as a caretaker at his residence. Reportedly, the accused resorted to threats of dire consequences should the victim reveal the incident to anyone. The alleged assault transpired between April 2024 and May 11, 2024, spanning locations including a lodge in the Khadakwasla Dam vicinity and the residence of the accused. The Swargate police have taken the accused builder into custody in connection with this case.

As per the police, a 24-year-old girl (currently, a resident of Pune, originally a resident of Ahmednagar) filed a complaint at the Swargate police station on Monday. Accordingly, a case has been registered against Pravin Bumb (age 45 of Lalbagh Society, Market Yard Road Pune) and arrested.

According to the police, the accused Pravin Bumb owns a construction business and also works in the stock market. On the afternoon of May 11, the accused asked the the victim to stand on the road near his house and then approached towards her in a car and forcefully dragged her into the car and drove towards Khadakwasla Dam. The victim pleaded for help and requested the accused saying that that he was of her father's age and his daughter was of her age to which the accused threatened her. Later he took her to a lodge near Khadakwasla Dam where she was allegedly assaulted and forced to consume alcohol and later raped by the accused. And dropped her home by 10:30 PM.

The next day the accused again tried to touch her inappropriately. The frightened victim tried to call her uncle but the call went unanswered. The victim then called her uncle’s friend and informed him about the incident and went to her uncle's house and informed him and his family about the incident. Her family rushed to the police station and filed a complaint. The Swargate police have arrested the accused and a case under sections 376, 376 (2) N, 366, 354 A, 323, and 506 has been registered.

Police Inspector (Crime) Geeta Bagwade of the Swargate police station stated, “We immediately registered a case and arrested the accused after we received the complaint. The court has remanded the accused police custody till May 15. Further probe is underway.”

