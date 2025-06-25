Malegaon Sugar Factory Election Result 2025: Ajit Pawar’s Panel Leads in First Round; Chandrarao Taware’s Panel Trails

Malegaon Cooperative Sugar Factory election 2025 is now drawing attention in Maharashtra after Assembly polls. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has personally entered the fray, resulting in a high-stakes contest. Following the first round of counting, the factory is witnessing a tough battle between Ajit Pawar and Chandrarao Taware.

As per the initial trends, 17 candidates from Ajit Pawar’s Neelkantheshwar Panel are leading, while four candidates from Chandrarao Taware’s Cooperative Rescue Panel are ahead. Ajit Pawar is the only candidate officially declared elected so far, while the results for 20 others are awaited.

Votes Received in First Round:

Scheduled Castes Category

Gaekwad: 3,717

Ratan Bhosale: 4,117

Other Backward Classes

Ramchandra Nale: 3,644

Nitin Shende: 4,120

Vimukta Jati (NT)

Vilas Deokate: 4,269

Suryaji Deokate: 3,288

Women’s Category

Rajshree Kokre: 3,835

Sangeeta Kokre: 4,021

Jyoti Mulmule: 3,568

Class B

Ajit Pawar: 91

Bhalchandra Deokate: 10

Malegaon Panel

Jadhavrao: 4,332

Balasaheb Taware: 3,803

Sangram Kate: 3,425

Ramesh Gofne: 2,963

Ranjankaka: 3,587

Rajabhau Burungle: 3,760

Pandare Panel

Tanaji Kaka: 3,808

Yogesh Bhaiya: 4,110

Swapnil Anna: 3,796

Rohan Kokre: 3,314

Ranjit Jagtap: 3,050

Satyajit: 3,247

Sangvi Panel

Chandrarao Taware: 4,041

Ganpat Khalate: 4,115

Ranjit Khalate: 3,747

Vijay Taware: 3,645

Virendra Taware: 3,332

Khandaj Panel

Pratap Atole: 3,995

Satish Phalke: 4,117

Vilas Saste: 3,258

Pondakule Meghshyam: 3,145

Niravagaj Panel

Avinash Deokate: 4,289

Keshav Devkate: 3,179

Jaipal Devkate: 3,862

Rajabhau Deokate: 3,254

Baramati Panel

Nitin Satav: 3,559

Netaji Gavare: 3,740

Devidas Gawde: 3,898

G. B. Anna Gawde: 3,542

From the Sahakar Bachao Sangvi group, Chandrarao Taware and Ranjit Khalate are leading. Rajshree Kokre is leading in the women's category, and Netaji Gavare is ahead in the Baramati group. The second round of counting, delayed due to technical reasons, began at 5:30 AM and may push back final result announcements.