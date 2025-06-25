Malegaon Sugar Factory Election Result 2025: Ajit Pawar’s Panel Leads in First Round; Chandrarao Taware’s Panel Trails
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 25, 2025 11:43 IST2025-06-25T11:43:29+5:302025-06-25T11:43:35+5:30
Malegaon Cooperative Sugar Factory election 2025 is now drawing attention in Maharashtra after Assembly polls. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has personally entered the fray, resulting in a high-stakes contest. Following the first round of counting, the factory is witnessing a tough battle between Ajit Pawar and Chandrarao Taware.
As per the initial trends, 17 candidates from Ajit Pawar’s Neelkantheshwar Panel are leading, while four candidates from Chandrarao Taware’s Cooperative Rescue Panel are ahead. Ajit Pawar is the only candidate officially declared elected so far, while the results for 20 others are awaited.
Votes Received in First Round:
Scheduled Castes Category
Gaekwad: 3,717
Ratan Bhosale: 4,117
Other Backward Classes
Ramchandra Nale: 3,644
Nitin Shende: 4,120
Vimukta Jati (NT)
Vilas Deokate: 4,269
Suryaji Deokate: 3,288
Women’s Category
Rajshree Kokre: 3,835
Sangeeta Kokre: 4,021
Jyoti Mulmule: 3,568
Class B
Ajit Pawar: 91
Bhalchandra Deokate: 10
Malegaon Panel
Jadhavrao: 4,332
Balasaheb Taware: 3,803
Sangram Kate: 3,425
Ramesh Gofne: 2,963
Ranjankaka: 3,587
Rajabhau Burungle: 3,760
Pandare Panel
Tanaji Kaka: 3,808
Yogesh Bhaiya: 4,110
Swapnil Anna: 3,796
Rohan Kokre: 3,314
Ranjit Jagtap: 3,050
Satyajit: 3,247
Sangvi Panel
Chandrarao Taware: 4,041
Ganpat Khalate: 4,115
Ranjit Khalate: 3,747
Vijay Taware: 3,645
Virendra Taware: 3,332
Khandaj Panel
Pratap Atole: 3,995
Satish Phalke: 4,117
Vilas Saste: 3,258
Pondakule Meghshyam: 3,145
Niravagaj Panel
Avinash Deokate: 4,289
Keshav Devkate: 3,179
Jaipal Devkate: 3,862
Rajabhau Deokate: 3,254
Baramati Panel
Nitin Satav: 3,559
Netaji Gavare: 3,740
Devidas Gawde: 3,898
G. B. Anna Gawde: 3,542
From the Sahakar Bachao Sangvi group, Chandrarao Taware and Ranjit Khalate are leading. Rajshree Kokre is leading in the women's category, and Netaji Gavare is ahead in the Baramati group. The second round of counting, delayed due to technical reasons, began at 5:30 AM and may push back final result announcements.