Malik becomes first serving Maha minister to be held for money laundering, sent to 8-day ED custody
By IANS | Published: February 23, 2022 09:48 PM2022-02-23T21:48:05+5:302022-02-23T22:05:23+5:30
Mumbai, Feb 23 A special PMLA court in Mumbai on Wednesday remanded Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik to eight-day ED custody till March 3, nearly 15 hours after his pre-dawn dramatic detention, interrogation and arrest in an alleged money-laundering case arising out of a tainted land deal.
