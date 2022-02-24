Malik bought property worth Rs 300 crores for Rs 55 lakhs with help from D-gang, says ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case. After a long interrogation that lasted for 8 hours, the ED made the arrest. The court has sent Malik on ED remand for 8 days i.e. till March 3. This whole matter is related to the property of 300 crores. In this case from Nawab Malika, D-Gang (Dawood Ibrahim's gang) and Dawood's sister Haseena Parkar are also involved.

According to the ED, the property of a woman named Munira Plumber, worth 300 crores, was bought by Nawab Malik through D-Gang. A company named Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd. was used to buy this property. This company was owned by the family of Nawab Malik. The company was controlled by several members of the D-Gang including Haseena Parkar (Dawood's sister). In a statement to the ED, Munira Plumber had said that she had a plot of about 3 acres at a place known as Gowala Compound in Kurla, Mumbai. She was not aware that her property was sold to a third party by D-Gang member Salim Patel. Munira had said that she had not signed the agreement for tenancy transfer to ownership dated July 18, 2003, for the sale of the property.

Munira had told the ED that,“It was in fact she who had made payment of Rs 5 lakhs to Salim Patel to remove all encroachments from miscreant persons who had occupied illegally and to clear all disputes and to cancel illegal titles of tenants. She had never authorised Mr Salim Patel to sell the said property.”

According to the information received, Munira had told in the statement that Salim had illegally sold the property to a third party. Munira had come to know that Salim is related to the underworld. That's why she didn't file a police complaint against him. She feared that doing so could put her families and her in danger.

Munira told the ED that she had come to know about the sale of the property in 2021 from media reports. Munira was also getting letters related to the property of government officials. According to the ED, after scanning the documents, they came to know about a person named Sardar Shahwali Khan. It played an important role in selling the land.

Shahwali Khan is one of the culprits of the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts. Presently he is serving life imprisonment in Aurangabad Jail under TADA and MCOCA. Shahwali Khan had told the ED that Javed was in touch with Tiger Memon and Haseena Parker through Chikna. He had told that Salim Patel was a close associate of Haseena Parkar and worked as Haseena's security guard and driver. In the case of Munira's property, Salim took all the decisions on the instructions of Haseena. Shahwali claimed that the real owner of the property was Hasina. There were many disputes related to illegal encroachment, irregular rent payment and possession of the property. The land mafia was also eyeing this property.

On January 10, 1995, Shahwali Khan's brother Rehman had filed a case against Nawab Malik with the ED. Munira Plumber had deputed him to collect the rent. “ Nawab Malik was trying to get into this tenanted property, namely "Kurla General Store", which was closed at that time and situated at Goawala Compound. His brother Rehman Khan tried to stop that and he received threats from Nawab Malik. Later on, Nawab Malik occupied this property through his brother Aslam Malik,” ED said.

Shahwali Khan had told the ED that both Nawab Malik and Haseena Parkar were trying to grab a large chunk of the property. After receiving some threats, Munira became completely indifferent to the property.

According to the ED, several meetings have been held between Nawab Malik, Aslam Malik and Haseena Parkar to resolve the issue. Shahwali Khan claims that he was also present in 2 meetings. It was agreed between them that the leased property of Solidus Investments would be converted into ownership through a power of attorney granted to Salim Patel. While Haseena Parkar will be the owner of the rest of the properties. According to the ED, Nawab Malik had given Rs 55 lakh in cash to Haseena Parkar.