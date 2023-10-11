Man arrested for allegedly molesting co-passenger on Pune-Nagpur flight

In a disturbing incident on a flight from Pune to Nagpur, Maharashtra, a male passenger has been arrested by the police for allegedly molesting a 40-year-old woman during the flight landing process. The accused, identified as 32-year-old Firoz Sheikh Noor Mohammad Sheikh, is an engineer set to marry next month. He was travelling for work to an industrial water plant near Koradi, Nagpur.

Nagpur police reported that during the flight's descent at Nagpur airport, Firoz Sheikh reportedly subjected the woman to lewd gestures and sexual assault. The victim immediately alerted the flight staff, and upon landing, she lodged a formal complaint at the Sonegaon police station.

The police have registered a case against the accused, charging him with outraging a woman's modesty (Section 354 of the IPC), sexual harassment (Section 354A), and insult (Section 509). Firoz Sheikh was taken into custody on Tuesday and will face legal proceedings.