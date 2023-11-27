Man arrested for hoax call on presence of terrorists in Mumbai on 26/11 anniversary

A 31-year-old man has been apprehended for reportedly placing a hoax call to Mumbai Police on the anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks. The individual allegedly claimed that three terrorists had entered the city.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the accused, Laxman Nanavare, was under the influence of alcohol when he called up the police at around 10 AM on Sunday. The caller informed the control room that two to three terrorists had sneaked into Mumbai city, following which we immediately launched an investigation, the official said on Monday, adding that the information was found to be false.

The caller's location in suburban Mankhurd was identified, leading to his arrest on Sunday evening. A case has been registered against him under section 505 (1) (b) of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to actions intended to cause fear or alarm to the public.



