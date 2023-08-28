Man arrested for illegally collecting fine from passengers in Mumbai local by posing as TC

The Railway Police in Thane’s Dombivali arrested a man who was illegally collecting fine from commuters travelling in the local train between Diva and Dombivli stations. He carried a fake identity card and posed as a Railway Ticket Checker (TC). The police started to investigate the matter after receiving several complaints from passengers travelling on this route. Upon investigation it was revealed that this man was a fake TC. His name is Vijay Bahadur Singh and he is a resident of Airoli, Navi Mumbai. He is a native of Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

A complaint was received in the station manager’s office on Thursday regarding illegal collection of fine by bogus TCs from passengers traveling by local train between Diva, Kopar, Dombivli stations. Acting on this complaint, the Diva Police took him into custody. Mumbai’s Chief Ticket Inspector, Pramod Sargaiya was questioned in this matter and he revealed that there is no TC named Vijay Singh. During the search, the identity card recovered from Singh was also found to be fake. He was handed over to the Thane Lohmarg police after intense questioning by Lohmarg police constable Shankar Patil. After registering the case there, since the incident took place between Kopar and Dombivli stations, the case was classified at Dombivli Lohmarg police station and the accused has been handed over to Dombivli Lohmarg Police for further investigation.After the arrest, the accused was produced in the Lohmarg court on Friday and the court has ordered to keep him in police custody for further investigation. An investigation has been started under Senior Police Inspector Archana Dusane of Dombivli Lohmarg Police Station. The police are trying to find out how many passengers were fooled by the man so far, has he committed similar crimes elsewhere and also how did he obtain the fake identity card of TC in the first place.