Man arrested for raping woman near Titwala railway tracks

A man has been apprehended on charges of reportedly sexually assaulting a woman in the vicinity of Titwala railway station in the district. The woman was walking along the railway tracks on Monday night when the accused pulled her into the bushes and allegedly raped her, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil.

He also warned her of dire consequences if she approached police, Patil said. But the woman narrated the incident to her husband who lodged a complaint with Kalyan Government Railway Police. The police acted swiftly and arrested Nishant Chavan, the suspect, the ACP said. Further probe was on.

In an another incident, a 38-year-old man has been arrested on charges of allegedly raping a woman doctor and engaging in subsequent blackmail, according to police reports on Wednesday. The victim filed a complaint at the Gamdevi police station in south Mumbai last week, as confirmed by an official.

The accused befriended her during badminton sessions at a club in Tardeo area, the complainant told police. She was not living with her husband due to some domestic issues during this period. The accused started gossiping about her personal life, so she questioned him, the official said. He asked to meet her to resolve the issue, and during the meeting at a club in Marine Drive area on August 20, the accused allegedly spiked her drink, the complainant said.