Man Arrested for Sending Hoax Bomb Threat at Maharashtra's Chalisgaon Railway Station

Mumbai, Maharashtra (December 10, 2024): The Central Railway and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) have arrested a man for sending a hoax bomb threat message at Maharashtra's Chalisgaon railway station.

An official release stated that on December 9, Police Control Helpline No.112 received a message from a mobile phone claiming the presence of a bomb at Chalisgaon railway station. The information was quickly passed on to the RPF post.

A joint team of RPF and Government Railway Police (GRP) thoroughly searched the station. The RPF Dog Squad from Manmad also joined the search. The team checked all platforms from 1 to 4 but found no bomb or any suspicious items. Relevant officers were immediately informed about the findings.

Investigating the location details of the mobile phone revealed the suspect's presence near the station. A police team from Jalgaon and the RPF Dog Squad Manmad quickly took action and apprehended the accused.

The accused, Vikas Eknath Patil, appeared to be mentally disturbed and confessed to sending the hoax message. The city police have registered a case against him. Authorities continue to investigate the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)