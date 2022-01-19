Man arrested for stealing woman's underwear in Kolhapur

You may have heard of gold, silver, money and valuables being stolen, but something strange happened in Kolhapur. A thief used to steal women's underwear. The burglary took place at Gargoti in Bhudargad taluka of Kolhapur. The judge has arrested the thief in this case. The thief's name is Sushant Sadashiv Chavan. This thief is not a thief who steals jewelry from the house or steals valuables. The incident took place at Gargoti in Bhudargad taluka of Kolhapur and only one incident took place in the area. For the past few days, women's underwear has been stolen here.

Clothes kept for drying outside a judge's house were also stolen. A complaint was later lodged with the police regarding the theft of the clothes. The judge lodged a complaint with the police but the thief was not found. In the end, it was the judge who set the trap and caught the thief. The thief's name is Sushant Sadashiv Chavan. Women's underwear and other clothes were being stolen from Gargoti area. The judge and his colleagues set a trap and kept him under guard for eight days. A case has been registered by the police in this regard