Man booked for posting obscene comment on CM Shinde

Mumbai police have registered a case against a man for allegedly posting an obscene comment against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Facebook, an official said.According to a 56-year-old woman complainant, the Facebook account on which the obscene comment was posted is in the name of a Shiv Sena (UBT) activist, the official said on Saturday.

The complainant is the coordinator of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena for Andheri assembly constituency. She came across the obscene comment while reading a news report online. The post was intended to insult the modesty of a woman, the official said.Based on the complaint lodged by the woman, a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 153- A (1) (promoting enmity between two groups) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, he said.This is the second offence registered against Shiv Sena (UBT) activists in three days.