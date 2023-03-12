Man booked for smoking in bathroom, misbehaving with passengers on Air India London-Mumbai flight

The Mumbai police have registered a case against a 37-year-old man for allegedly smoking in the bathroom of a Mumbai-bound Air India flight and misbehaving with co-passengers, news agency ANI reported.The accused has been identified as Ramakant, a US citizen, and the incident reportedly happened on Saturday. As per the flight crew, the accused also tried to open the door of the flight that was proceeding towards Mumbai from London.

In a statement issued to the media, the airline company said: “A passenger on our flight AI130, operating London - Mumbai flight on March 10, 2023, was found smoking in the lavatory. Subsequently, he behaved in an unruly and aggressive manner, despite repeated warnings. He was handed over to the security personnel upon the flight’s arrival in Mumbai. The regulator has been duly informed of the incident. We are extending all cooperation in the ongoing investigations. Air India follows a zero-tolerance policy for any behaviour that compromises the safety and security of passengers and staff.”

“Smoking is not allowed on the flight but as he went to the bathroom the alarm started to ring and when we all ran towards the bathroom, we saw he had a cigarette in his hand. We immediately threw the cigarette from his hand. Then Ramakant started shouting at all our crew members. Somehow we took him to his seat. But after some time he tried to open the door of the aircraft. All the passengers got scared because of his behaviour. He was not ready to listen to us and kept shouting. Then we tied his hands and legs and made him sit on the seat,” the crew member of Air India told the Sahar Police, the ANI report further mentioned.