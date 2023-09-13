Man detained for suicide attempt at Maratha reservation rally in Buldhana

A 40-year-old man tried to jump from the gallery of a stadium in a bid to commit suicide when a pro-Maratha reservation march was being organised in Buldhana district on Wednesday, police said, according to the PTI.

As per reports, the protester, who lives in Kandari village in Buldhana district, about 450km from Mumbai, got detained. While community members were preparing for the march, a 40-year-old man attempted to jump from the stadium gallery. Police officers there stopped him from doing so and arrested him.

The Maratha reservation issue has been reignited after quota activist Manoj Jarange launched an indefinite hunger strike on August 29 at Antarwali Sarati village in central Maharashtra's Jalna district in support of affirmative action for his community members. In the last few days, several protests in support of Maratha reservation have been staged in different parts of the state.