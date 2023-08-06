Man detained over hoax call warning of serial blasts on Mumbai local trains

The Mumbai police Sunday detained a 25-year-old man from Juhu in Vile Parle for allegedly making a hoax call to its control room claiming that serial bomb blasts would take place in local trains across Mumbai, officers said. The police said different teams like the dog squad, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and bomb disposal squads were informed and searches were conducted. A police team was also on the lookout for the caller.

The caller claimed that he has planted bombs in local trains. Police traced the location of the caller and confirmed that the call came from Juhu’s Vile Parle area. Later, the caller was identified and arrested from Juhu.According to the police, he had switched off his phone soon after the threat call and was intoxicated. Furthermore, Mumbai Police has filed a case in accordance with the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation is on to ascertain the validity of his threat.A hoax bomb threat was also made on August 5 to the domestic and international airports of Mumbai and Delhi by an unidentified caller, according to the Mumbai Police. The threat call, based on the authorities, was picked up at a police station in another state. The Mumbai Police Control Room subsequently acquired the information.