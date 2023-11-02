Man held for abducting estranged wife’s mother in Dombivli

A man has been apprehended on charges of purportedly kidnapping and assaulting his estranged wife's mother in the Dombivli area of Thane district, according to a police official's statement on Thursday.

The official added that Bhavesh Madvi and his wife had been engaged in frequent disputes, leading her to depart with their son to reside in her maternal home, as stated by Manpada police station senior inspector Ashok Honmane.

On October 28, accused Madvi and an associate came to his wife’s maternal home, abducted her mother, confined her in a house in Taloja and assaulted her. After being alerted, police rescued the victim and arrested Madvi and his associate, he said.

