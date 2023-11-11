Man held with drugs worth Rs 5.2 lakh in Navi Mumbai

On Saturday, the Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra apprehended a 46-year-old man and confiscated approximately Rs 5.2 lakh worth of mephedrone, a synthetic party drug, from him, as per an official statement. Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a search on Safhi Ahmed Iqbal Ahmed when he reached the vicinity of the Kharghar crematorium on Thursday afternoon.

He was found to be carrying 52 grams of mephedrone, also popular among its users as meow meow, worth about Rs 5.2 lakh, said the station house officer of Kharghar police station.

A case has been registered against the man under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

