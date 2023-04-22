Man kidnaps family after brother fails to repay loan in Pune

After lending his gold chain to his brother as collateral for a loan, a man was betrayed when his brother failed to repay him and fled. In retaliation, the man kidnapped his parents and sister and held them captive, as per the reports in Policenama.

A woman who is 29 years old has filed a complaint at the Dattawadi police station. As per the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Kunal Raval, his wife, and an accomplice. The incident occurred between April 16 and 20 in a flat situated between Sarasbaug and Nanded City.

As per the police report, the complainant's brother, Sanket Takle, required money and Kunal Raval offered his gold chain as a mortgage in exchange for borrowing the money. However, Sanket didn't return the chain nor the interest even after Kunal's repeated demands. In an attempt to get his money back, Kunal asked Sanket's parents and sister to persuade him, but to no avail.

After Sanket disappeared, Kunal demanded his money again on April 16, but Sanket's parents refused to disclose his whereabouts. As a result, Kunal abducted the complainant, her spouse, and her parents and held them captive in a flat in Nanded City for four days. They were released on April 20 at 10 pm and reported the incident to the Dattawadi police. Police are investigating the matter.