Man kills elder brother in Maharashtra

A 19-year-old man allegedly killed his elder brother at a village in Palghar district of Maharashtra. The incident occurred on Friday morning in Chamilpada village in Jawhar taluka, police said.

The accused, identified as Nivrutti Vaze killed his 21-year-old brother Pankaj when the latter was going to work. The accused attacked him with a sickle, in which he died on the spot, an official of Jawhar police station said.

According to the report of PTI, an offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) was registered against the accused, who has gone absconding. The motive behind the murder is not known yet, police said.