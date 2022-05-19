Man kills elder brother over family dispute

he elder brother, who had come to argue for a share in the intoxication, raised his hand against his mother. He stabbed his older brother with a sharp knife in the house. The incident took place in Malipura area at 10 am on Tuesday. The younger brother burst into tears as he realized what he had done. Police arrested him and produced him in court. The court sentenced him to two days in police custody.

Rahul Manohar Bachalkar (36) and Satish Manohar Bachalkar (32) have different flower shops in Tanga Chowk. For some days now, his elder brother Rahul has been on an addictive diet. He demanded a share of the farm. On Monday, relatives of both the brothers went to Madani Shivara and shared the farm. In the field, elder brother Rahul tried to attack Satish with stones. However, the relatives reached an understanding and brought them home.

Realizing that the dispute was settled, the relatives left. The next day, Rahul reached the house where his mother was staying with a sharp weapon. He was surrounded by women in the area and his weapon was removed. Then he went back to his mother's house and started arguing. Seeing the incident, the mother told the child not to leave the house. The mother was standing at the door and trying to convince her eldest son Rahul. In this, Rahul raised his hand against his mother. She collapsed. Seeing this, Satish, who was in the house, got angry. He took the knife in his hand and walked on Rahul's body. Rahul collapsed on the spot due to stabbing.

After stabbing his elder brother to death, younger brother Satish came to his senses within minutes. He started crying when he saw that something big had happened to him. Satish was sitting at home till the police arrived. He was arrested by city police and produced in court on Tuesday. The court has remanded him in custody for two days.