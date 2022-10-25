Man posts defamatory comments against Maha CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis

A man from Mumbai hs been booked for allegedly making defamatory comments and false allegations against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and his deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, said the police.

According to a report of The Indian Express, the accused, Pradeep Bhalekar, is a resident of Malad, East. Early on Sunday, he posted a two-page handwritten letter on his Twitter handle addressing the high court. He made derogatory comments and levelled allegations against Shinde and Fadnavis and said he keeps getting booked in false cases and gets encounter threats for speaking against them.

A police official from the cyber police station (north region) came across the tweets while monitoring social media. A police official from the Samta Nagar police station confirmed the registration of the FIR and added that Bhalekar is wanted in the case.